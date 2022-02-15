Real Madrid left Paris empty-handed following a late Kylian Mbappe strike on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos looked as though they might return to Madrid with a goalless draw in their Champions League round of 16 first leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

But they couldn’t hold on, conceding seconds from the final whistle.

Mbappe produced a masterful skill to beat two markers before slotting into the bottom corner, three minutes into injury time.

The goal, scored on 93 minutes and 14 seconds was the latest goal ever scored against Real Madrid in a Champions League knockout stage game.

And it was nothing less than PSG deserved after a dominant display from minute one.

By contrast, Real Madrid sat back and looked to counter, but largely found themselves holding on for dear life.

Thibaut Courtois had to save a one-on-one against Mbappe and a Lionel Messi penalty before the eventual winner.

And not helped by starting striker Karim Benzema not being fully match fit, Real Madrid disappointed in attack.

They managed just one shot on target, two shots in total and an expected goals tally of 0.14. Ancelotti’s men only managed to win one corner all game, and produced just four counter attacks.

By contrast, PSG managed eight shots on target, 17 in all, seven corners, racked up an expected goals tally of 1.87 and put together 12 counter attacks.

PSG were rewarded for their bravery and now head to the Spanish capital with the upper-hand.