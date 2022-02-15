Eduardo Camavinga is prepared to wait for his chance with Real Madrid

Real Madrid travel to France this evening to take on Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League last 16 clash of titanic proportions. There are several French footballers on show for the Spanish giants including Karim Benzema, Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga, a young midfielder of great promise.

Although it’s unlikely Camavinga will start at the Parc des Princes according to Diario AS. Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are a pretty iron-clad midfield three. But Camavinga, 19, isn’t in a rush. He’s following in the footsteps of his compatriot, Benzema, and will bide his time before becoming a guaranteed starter.

Camavinga is in Spain for the long haul. His entire family have moved with him to Madrid and his parents are learning Spanish. He’s hired a personal chef to ensure his diet is on point. He’s also brought a physiotherapist, Thomas Serafin, with him from France.

Camavinga has made 15 appearances for Madrid in La Liga so far this season, contributing a goal, and he’s also made four appearances in the Champions League, contributing an assist. The central midfielder is one for the future.