Could Gareth Bale start for Real Madrid against Paris Saint-Germain this evening?

Gareth Bale is continuing to give Real Madrid headaches according to Diario AS. The Welshman played well during Madrid’s scoreless draw with Villarreal at La Ceramica on Saturday afternoon but there are doubts at the club that he can play two games in a row without injuring himself.

The word from the player’s camp, however, is that he’s 100% ready to return to starting games and Jorge Valdano recently said that he could be a useful asset in Madrid’s Champions League campaign due to his propensity to deliver on big occasions.

Karim Benzema isn’t fully fit and remains a doubt to start against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes this evening, so Bale could reprise the false nine role he played at the weekend in his absence. Although it seems Benzema is determined to start no matter what, admitting he’s prepared to force himself to be ready for what’s shaping up to be an absolutely titanic clash.