Barcelona could get the chance to speak to one of the brightest young talents in world football this week.

Palmeiras youngster Endrick Felipe has caught the eye this season for his work in the club’s junior efforts.

At just 15, the youngster is already being likened to Ronaldo Nazario, and he has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

But Barca could get the chance to see him up close and personal this week.

That’s because, according to Sport, Endrick will be at Camp Nou to watch Barcelona against Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The visit is nothing to do with a transfer. Endrick is currently on vacation and he is said to be taking the opportunity to see some big games around Europe.

Barcelona is his next step and Barca against Napoli is not to be missed.

Still, one has to wonder whether Joan Laporta might be tempted into a quick chat to get on Endrick’s good side.

The young striker could well be on the move in the coming months, and while Barca are not likely to spend a huge amount on a player for the future, good relationships never harm in the world of football.