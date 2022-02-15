Barcelona’s €35m agreement to sign Santos starlet Angelo could prove a real bargain

Mateu Alemany asked Ramon Planes at the beginning of the summer if there were any players with the potential to play for Barcelona currently at Santos.
The Blaugrana have a way of signing players from the Brazilian club easily due to the fallout from Santos’ violation of the agreement to sign Neymar Junior when they sold Gabigol to Internazionale without first notifying Barcelona of their intentions.
Barcelona have been stung in the Brazilian market before, most recently by Matheus Fernandes, who Eric Abidal signed from Palmeiras. But according to Diario Sport, Planes had no doubt about one young man currently contracted to Santos; Angelo.
The 17-year-old is considered to the best young winger in Brazil, and Barcelona have closed an agreement to sign him, as well as his teammate, the centre-back Kaiky, if they decide to do so for a fixed fee that’s understood to be €35m.
It’s a lot of money for a player yet to completely establish himself in Santos’ first team, but given that several Premier League clubs have come calling about him in recent times it could well turn out to be a bargain. A decision will be made when he turns 18.
