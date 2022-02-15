Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Villarreal the last Spaniards standing in the Champions League

La Liga have just three representatives left in the fight to be crowned the finest team in European football. Barcelona and Sevilla have both fallen by the wayside and will play in the Europa League instead of the Champions League but Real Madrid, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid are still standing.

The pick of the last 16 is undoubtedly Madrid’s trip to Paris Saint-Germain. That’s a game loaded with narrative, the first leg of which kicks off this evening at the Parc des Prince.

Villarreal are the next to play, welcoming Italian titans Juventus to La Ceramica in the first leg of a tie that’s very difficult to call indeed. Neither side are challenging for the title in their respective league but both can beat anybody on their day.

Finally, Atletico welcome Manchester United to the Wanda Metropolitano for the first leg of the other tie involving a Spanish club. Both sides, traditionally heavyweights, are outside of their respective top fours and in the midst of seriously below-par seasons. That’s an impossible one to call.

