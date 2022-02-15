Atletico Madrid are set for a big fitness boost ahead of this weekend’s clash with Osasuna.

It has been a turbulent few weeks for Los Rojiblancos, though they did pick up a dramatic 4-3 win over Alaves last time out.

Diego Simeone‘s men have a tonne of problems at the back, and injuries in defence haven’t helped them this season.

But they have also had injuries in other areas, including to star man Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann has missed the last six games through a muscular injury, and he didn’t quite make it back for the Alaves clash.

He will miss the Levante game on Wednesday, but he will, however, be in place to face Osasuna this weekend, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Griezmann is expected to take part in full training on Thursday ahead of returning for the weekend.

The Frenchman has been on the grass for over a week, but he hasn’t been in full training with the group.

It will be interesting to see if Simeone puts Griezmann straight back into the starting line-up.