Barcelona have issued an injury update on centre-back Ronald Araujo.

Araujo became the latest Barca casualty on Sunday night as Xavi Hernandez’s men draw 2-2 with local rivals Espanyol.

Pedri put Barca ahead early in the game, but goals from Raul de Tomas and Sergi Darder saw the home side come back.

After sending offs for each of Gerard Pique and Nico Melemed, it took until the 96th minute for Barca to find their equaliser.

Luuk de Jong headed home the dramatic leveller, and while the result was still a disappointing one, the late goal means Barca avoided a disastrous result.

Barca are now counting the cost of the defeat, with Pique suspended for next weeks’ clash with Valencia and Araujo seemingly injured ahead of the clash with Los Ché and Thursday’s Europa League clash with Napoli before that.

Araujo limped off during the clash and it has now been confirmed that he suffered an aggravation in the right calf.

It’s not clear how long Araujo will miss, with further tests required, but it already seems a big ask for him to be fully fit to face Napoli as soon as Thursday.

Fortunately, Xavi will be able to call upon Pique for that one, but the veteran centre-back will be suspended for the weekend’s clash with Valencia.

Xavi could be left with just Eric Garcia and Oscar Mingueza for that one, if Araujo doesn’t return, with Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet also out injured.