Real Madrid star Karim Benzema faces a late race against time to feature on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos face Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night in the Champions League round of 16 first leg.

We will see a clash of titans in Paris, and there are narratives aplenty between Lionel Messi facing his old rivals, Sergio Ramos potentially facing his old club and Kylian Mbappe possibly facing his future club.

The fixture will be the ultimate test for PSG, who are desperate to win their first ever Champions League title.

The French side have built a superstar team, and this could be their best ever chance to go all the way.

But La Liga leaders Real Madrid will be a huge test, although, like PSG, who are sweating over Neymar Jr, they too have a big injury concern.

Top scorer Benzema has missed the last three games through a muscular injury.

Los Blancos haven’t taken any risks over the Frenchman and a decision will be made late over his availability.

According to Diario AS, Benzema will undergo a fitness test today in Paris to see whether he will be fit enough to start, whether he can make the bench or whether he will have to miss out altogether.

A nervous day awaits everyone connected to Real Madrid with Benzema crucial to Los Blancos.