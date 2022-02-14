Real Madrid are already on their way to Paris ahead of Tuesday night’s huge clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos are preparing to face PSG on Tuesday evening in their Champions League round of 16 first leg.

The two European heavyweights share plenty in common, between Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Kylian Mbappe and even Lionel Messi, to a certain degree.

This exciting knockout clash is full of narratives, and the pressure may well be on PSG given the superstar side they have put together in the name of winning their first Champions League title this season.

Though, Real Madrid have an agenda of their own, hoping to take their La Liga dominance into Europe.

And ahead of this one, they could do without the stress over the fitness of Karim Benzema, who will undergo a late fitness test in Paris later today to assess whether he is going to be available.

The main thing is that he is on the flight and in contention for now.

And below you can see some footage and pictures of Real Madrid boarding the flight for Paris this afternoon.