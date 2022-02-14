Karim Benzema drops Kylian Mbappe transfer hint ahead of PSG clash

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has dropped a major hint over Kylian Mbappe’s transfer future ahead of their showdown with Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos head to Paris to face the Ligue 1 giants in Champions League action tomorrow night in their last 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes.

Benzema’s fitness has been one of the main issues for Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the tie after he missed the weekend draw with Villarreal through injury.

The French international has travelled to Paris and confirmed his confidence over a last minute fitness test in the next 24 hours.

However, the former Lyon hitman also offered an insight on Mbappe’s next move, amid growing links between his Les Bleus teammate and a summer move to Madrid.

Mbappe is into the final months of his contract with PSG and a free transfer move is an option, if an extension is not agreed.

“I hope he plays a great match and plays as he knows how to play”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s a very big game and playing against Kylian is special.

“Everyone knows that one day he can come to Madrid.”

Mbappe was on target in his last game against Real Madrid, a 2-2 draw in Madrid in the 2019/20 group stages, with Benzema scoring twice in the same game.