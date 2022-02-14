Here are the Spanish football headlines for February 14.

Haaland and Manchester United

Manchester United are said to have re-entered the frame in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland has been heavily linked with Barcelona in recent weeks, with Blaugrana chiefs hinting at a move in recent weeks.

But according to Sport, Manchester United are firmly in the race, with Edinson Cavani expected to leave this summer.

Barca leave it late

Barcelona needed a 96th minute equaliser from Luuk de Jong to take a point from their Barcelona derby with Espanyol.

Barca took the lead through Pedri, but goals from Raul de Tomas and Sergi Darder saw the home side turn things around.

De Jong rose to head home late to take a point after sending offs for Gerard Pique and Nico Melemed.

Benzema’s race against time

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema faces a real race against time to make it back for Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with PSG.

Benzema has missed the last three games through a muscular issue, and he has been hoping to return for this one.

But he will have to have a late fitness test in Paris today to see if he can play.