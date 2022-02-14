Athletic Club’s European push dented by Mallorca defeat

Athletic Club’s attempts to secure a European qualification spot in 2022 have been hit by a 3-2 La Liga defeat away at Mallorca.

Marcelino’s side headed to the Balearics in Monday night action with the Basque giants looking to force their way into seventh spot with a win.

However, despite a solid run of five games unbeaten in all competitions heading into the clash, the away side were unable to leave Palma with all three points.

The hosts looked intent on upsetting the odds from the start as they stormed into a deserved 2-0 lead before the break.

Veteran midfielder Salva Sevilla blasted home from the penalty spot before Angel Rodriguez pounced on some poor defending to hook past Unai Simon.

Marcelino’s charges did look to turn the tide after the restart, as Raul Garcia steered them back into the contest on the hour mark, and Alex Berenguer poked home an equaliser.

Two goals in two minutes for Athletic Club! 🦁 From 2-0 down, they're now level with Mallorca 👀 pic.twitter.com/YFFTQEMUWx — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 14, 2022

But the tie was decided in the final moments as Real Madrid loanee Takefusa Kubo popped up inside the box to force home the winner for Mallorca.

Take Kubo sealed the win for Mallorca with this late goal! 😱 A dramatic end to a strong performance against Athletic Club for the hosts 👏 pic.twitter.com/TCGOM1Okse — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 14, 2022

Up next for Athletic Club is a Basque derby at home to Real Sociedad this weekend with Mallorca heading to Real Betis.

Images via Getty Images