Former Real Madrid star Achraf Hakimi has issued his verdict on his former club.

Achraf and his Paris Saint-Germain teammates are preparing to take on Real Madrid on Tuesday night in the Champions League round of 16 first leg.

The two European heavyweights face off in Parc des Princes in the first leg, and there are narratives aplenty.

Beyond Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos, there is Achraf, who came through the Los Blancos academy.

The full-back spent three years registered as a first-team player and made just nine La Liga appearances, but since moving on, he has gone from strength-to-strength.

He caught the eye during a brief spell at Inter Milan, winning the Serie A title, and he joined PSG last summer on a deal worth an initial €60 million.

Since then, he has been described as the world’s best right-back by Mbappe, and many others agree.

Tuesday night will be special for the Moroccan, who faces his former club, and ahead of the game, he has issued his verdict on how his former club are performing under Carlo Ancelotti.

“It’s clear they they have great players, that they have also had many years playing together and that they have an immense quality,” he told Marca.

“We have to be careful with everything, of their counter-attacks that they are doing very well, but they have to be attentive of us also.

“We will try to control the game.”