Barcelona La Liga

Xavi hails ‘shining example’ Luuk de Jong after Espanyol heroics

Barcelona head coach Xavi was full of praise for Dutch star Luuk de Jong after his late heroics against Espanyol.

La Blaugarana looked set for a 2-1 defeat away at their local rivals on a bad tempered night in Catalonia.

However, the visitors were saved by a late rescue act from their towering striker as he arrived off the bench, and into the box, to head home Adama Traore’s cross and seal a late point.

De Jong’s arrival at the Camp Nou, on loan from Sevilla at the start of 2021/22, was initially greeted by scepticism by fans based on his unorthodox style and poor goal return in Andalucia.

Luuk de Jong

But, despite the negativity surrounding the 31-year-old, he has netted three crucial La Liga goals since the start of 2022, to directly secure Barcelona five league points.

“He is an example and I say that to the squad”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“He’s a goal scorer and we brought him on to do that tonight.

“He already has had two goals and now he has one more.”

Up next for Barcelona is a Europa League clash with Napoli at home in midweek before returning to league action away at Valencia next weekend.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Adama Traore Luuk De Jong Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.