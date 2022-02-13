Barcelona Espanyol

WATCH: Sergi Darder levels for Espanyol in Barcelona derby clash

Espanyol have levelled things up at 1-1 at half time in their La Liga derby clash with Barcelona.

La Blaugrana have found it tough at their closest neighbours in recent seasons with just one win in their last four visits in all competitions.

Spanish international Pedri provided the perfect start for Xavi’s visitors inside the first 90 seconds as he popped up inside the box to steer home Jordi Alba’s cross.

However, despite enjoying the better chances in the opening 45 minutes, with Adama Traore superbly kept out, Barcelona were punished by Espanyol before the break.

Sergi Darder created an angle for a shot on the edge of the box and bent home a superb equaliser for the home side.

Xavi will be demanding a reaction from his side in the second period with a place inside the Top Four on the line overnight.

Barcelona need three points in this clash to open up a gap on fifth placed Atletico Madrid.

