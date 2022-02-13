WATCH: Pedri puts Barcelona in front inside 90 seconds at Espanyol

Barcelona have enjoyed a dream start in their La Liga Catalan derby away at local rivals Espanyol.

La Blaugrana have struggled for consistency on trips away at the RCDE Stadium in recent seasons with just one win in their last four visits in both league and cup action.

Xavi is under pressure on the night, with a win needed to take them back inside the Top Four at the end of play this weekend, but his teenage star Pedri provided the perfect start.

The 19-year-old has endured an injury disrupted season in Catalonia but he arrived arrived on cue inside the box to cushion home Jordi Alba’s cross inside the first two minutes of action.

Barca with a fast start in the Catalan Derby! 🔵🔴 Pedri with a simple finish at the back post after just 75 seconds 👀 pic.twitter.com/xP0hXFwTir — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 13, 2022

The big pre game news for Xavi was his decision to bring in Sergino Dest, in place of the suspended Dani Alves, at right back, in their only change from last weekend’s 4-2 win over defending champions Atletico Madrid.

Images via Getty Images