The referee for Real Madrid’s Champions League date with Paris Saint-Germain revealed

Daniele Orsato has been named as the referee for Real Madrid’s Champions League last 16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes this coming Tuesday evening according to a report by El Chiringuito. The 46-year-old Italian refereed PSG’s Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich in 2020 and Madrid’s semi-final second leg defeat to Chelsea in 2021.

It’s a massive game with plenty of narrative. Sergio Ramos and Neymar Junior both look like they’re going to miss out through injury and Karim Benzema is also unlikely to be at full speed. But there’s still big names on show like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. Decisive players that can change any game.

Both sides are top of their respective leagues but PSG with a degree more comfort. They’re 16 points clear of Marseille at the top of Ligue 1 while Madrid are just four points clear of Sevilla in La Liga. Both sides will be fixated on the Champions League. PSG have never won it and Madrid have won it more than anyone else.