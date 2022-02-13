La Liga News

Real Madrid eye Belgian star as Antonio Rudiger alternative

Real Madrid could turn to Lyon centre back Jason Denayer this summer if they fail in a move to sign Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for German international Rudiger as he enters into the final months of his current contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are set to make a renewed effort to secure an extension with the 28-year-old due to his importance within Thomas Tuchel’s side.

According to reports from Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad, via Diario AS, Real Madrid are eyeing Denayer as a free transfer, if Rudiger stays with the defending European and World champions in 2022.

Denayer is also out of contract this summer, despite Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas insisting they want to keep him at the club, with no solid progress on a renewal.

Serie A superpower Juventus are also interested in the former Manchester City defender and they could rival Real Madrid in a wages war in the coming months.

