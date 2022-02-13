Real Madrid consider bringing back Sergio Reguilon to replace Marcelo

Real Madrid are looking to bring in a new left-back during the summer transfer window. Marcelo’s contract with the club is about to come to an end and it looks all but certain that the Brazilian will be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

So Madrid need to find a replacement, someone to alternate with Ferland Mendy. Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney had been identified previously and now Mundo Deportivo say that Tottenham Hotspur’s Sergio Reguilon is also of interest.

Madrid sold Reguilon to Tottenham two years ago for a fee in the region of €30m. The 25-year-old played very infrequently under Zinedine Zidane and spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League.

Madrid included a buy-back clause of around €40m in his contract, so the option to bring him back is there. The clause does end in the summer of 2022, however, so if Madrid want to make a move for him it has to be this close-season.