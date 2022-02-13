Real Madrid announce that Karim Benzema has been included in their squad for trip to Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid have announced that Karim Benzema has been included in their squad to travel to France before facing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Frenchman has been out injured and missed Madrid’s scoreless draw at La Ceramica against Villarreal yesterday afternoon. He won’t be fully fit but he did partly train with the group this morning has been passed fit to play.

Madrid travel to Paris tomorrow and will train at the Parc des Princes at 19:00 according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

Madrid go into the game four points clear of second-placed Sevilla in La Liga while Paris Saint-Germain are sixteen clear of second-placed Marseille in Ligue 1. It’s a mouthwatering clash indeed.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Toni Fuidias

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos, Isco, Eduardo Camavinga.

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz.