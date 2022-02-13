Marcos Acuna extends his contract with Sevilla to the summer of 2025

Marcos Acuna has extended his contract with Sevilla until the summer of 2025 according to a club statement. The Argentine joined the Andalusian club in the summer of 2020 and has proved himself to be one of the best left-backs in La Liga ever since.

Acuna has played 65 matches for Sevilla since joining, 51 in La Liga, nine in the Champions League and five in the Copa del Rey. He’s also scored two goals for the club, one against Atletico Madrid and one, memorably, against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin. He’s also contributed seven assists for Sevilla.

His performances at the Sanchez-Pizjuan have also made him a permanent fixture with Lionel Scaloni’s Argentine national team. He made his debut for his country back in 2016 but 14 of his 39 senior caps have come as a Sevilla player. He played 90 minutes as Argentina beat Brazil in Rio de Janeiro to win the Copa America in the summer of 2021, their first major title since 1993.