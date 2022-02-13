Lionel Messi is still to hit his stride at Paris Saint-Germain despite recent improvement

Lionel Messi isn’t operating at 100% just days before Paris Saint-Germain face Real Madrid in the tie of the Champions League last 16. The Argentine has been decisive for PSG in the last week, scoring and assisting against Lille before assisting Kylian Mbappe for a stoppage-time winner against Rennes on Friday night.

But according to Diario AS the former Barcelona man was somewhat irregular against Rennes aside from his crucial assist, losing more balls than he usually would and earning a four out of ten rating for his performance from L’Equipe.

The feeling emerging from the French capital is that Messi is struggling to find the right place for him in the team; he’s played through the middle and out wide under Mauricio Pochettino so far, to varying degrees of success it must be said.

But he has been decisive and he’ll certainly not be short of motivation when his old rivals from the Santiago Bernabeu come to town. Messi has been directly involved in 13 goals in PSG’s last 15 games, providing six goals and seven assists. So even if he isn’t in full flight, he still poses a serious danger to Madrid.