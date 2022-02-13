Joan Laporta says that Spotify are the best option for Barcelona’s new main sponsor

It’s not closed yet but everything indicates that Spotify will become the next main sponsor of Barcelona and replace Rakuten. That’s according to Diario Sport, who’ve reported comments made by Joan Laporta during a board meal today.

Barcelona face Espanyol in a Catalan derby at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella later this evening and Laporta opened up beforehand on how their negotiations with Spotify are progressing.

“Everything is going quite well and the agreement will be announced when we sign the contract with Spotify,” Laporta said. “But we have to approve the agreement in an extraordinary assembly of delegates. We think it’s the best option. It links us to music. And hopefully we can make it happen as soon as possible.”

Barcelona’s financial problems are well documented but there does seem to be light at the end of the tunnel. The deal with Spotify proves that the club can still attract huge commercial interest even without Lionel Messi and the Coronavirus pandemic does seem to finally be abating.

If Barcelona win tonight they’ll regain fourth place after Atletico Madrid leapfrogged them last night due to their win over Getafe. Barcelona are making progress under Xavi Hernandez and are beginning to show signs of returning to the sporting level that had been taken for granted pre-pandemic.