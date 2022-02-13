Joan Laporta says that he thinks Barcelona can still win La Liga this season

Barcelona travel to Cornella this evening to lock horns with Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium. It’s another crucial La Liga fixture as the Blaugrana will be keen to build on last weekend’s phenomenal 4-2 defeat of Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou.

They’re currently fifth in La Liga having been overtaken by Atletico following their 4-3 comeback victory over Getafe at the Wanda Metropolitano last night. They’re just two points behind third-placed Real Betis, however, so if the Andalusians lose to Levante today and Barcelona win tonight they go third.

They’re in good form having won three of their last five and Joan Laporta, Barcelona’s president, has even said that he refuses to rule out a late bid for the title. Neither Real Madrid nor Sevilla are completely convincing and a lot of Madrid’s attention is being taken up by the Champions League. There’s an outside chance.

“[The game against Espanyol] is an opportunity for us to demonstrate the improvement we showed in last Sunday’s game and we hope that we’ll consolidate it tonight,” Laporta said in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo.

“With Madrid’s draw there’s a title race. I’ve always been optimistic by nature and I think we have a chance this season. I’ve always said that we’re going to have our moment. It’s very difficult for a team to maintain consistency throughout a season and it’s better for us to think about the upcoming games against Espanyol, Valencia and Athletic Club. They’re essential to keep us in the top four and wait for an opportunity to go for the title.”