Florentino Perez and Nasser Al-Khelaifi to have dinner ahead of Real Madrid – Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will meet Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi at the Savoy in Paris for dinner on Monday evening, a restaurant declared the best in the world back in 2020 according to a report by Marca.

Tensions have been hot between the clubs since last summer, when Madrid pushed hard for Kylian Mbappe to no avail. But Madrid are playing PSG in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening at the Parc des Princes and it’s good practice for the host to entertain the visitor prior to kick-off.

But the spectre of Mbappe is sure to loom over the dinner. His contract expires at the end of this season and it’s widely accepted that he’s going to join Madrid on a free transfer. It will be the first time that PSG lose a marquee player since they were taken over by the Qatari investment fund that’s turned them into a titan.