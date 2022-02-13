Deportivo Alaves beat Valencia 2-1 at Mendizorroza to leapfrog Cadiz

Deportivo Alaves beat Valencia 2-1 at Mendizorroza in La Liga on Sunday. Mamadou Loum opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute only for Goncalo Guedes to draw the visitors level in the 62nd from the spot. Joselu won it, also from a penalty, in the 76th to secure a titanic victory for a team that needed one.

The result means that Alaves have overtaken Cadiz to go 18th in the league table. They’re now just three points off Mallorca and the safety the Balearic side represent, while they’re one clear of Cadiz and nine clear of bottom-placed Levante. Valencia are 12th but they could have gone ninth had they secured an away win.

Alaves travel to the Spanish capital next to play Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. They follow that up with a trip to Getafe. Valencia host Barcelona at Mestalla next before a trip to Mallorca.