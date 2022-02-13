Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly admitted that he’s beginning to feel his age

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted to close friends that he’s beginning to feel his age according to a report by Diario AS. The Manchester United forward is yet to score in 2022, with his last goal for the club coming against Burnley on December 30th.

He didn’t even start for the return leg against Burnley during the week, his first game since turning 37. Edinson Cavani started ahead of him. The Portuguese came off the bench with 20 minutes left on the clock but was unable to secure victory and the game finished 1-1. He was visibly unhappy on the final whistle.

Cristiano’s future is unknown. He left Real Madrid after leading them to his fifth Champions League title in 2018 but he hasn’t won the competition since and it’s understood to be his great desire. Time waits for no man, however, and it’s difficult to see how he’s going to be able to win it again as things stand.