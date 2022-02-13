Barcelona’s predicted starting lineup for Catalan Derby with Espanyol this evening

Barcelona travel to Cornella this evening to lock horns with Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium. It’s another crucial La Liga fixture as the Blaugrana will be keen to build on last weekend’s phenomenal 4-2 defeat of Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou.

They’re currently fifth in La Liga having been overtaken by Atletico following their 4-3 comeback victory over Getafe at the Wanda Metropolitano last night. They’re just two points behind third-placed Real Betis, however, so if the Andalusians lose to Levante today and Barcelona win tonight they go third.

Xavi Hernandez, who made his managerial bow with Barcelona against Espanyol back in November, is expected to go with a 4-3-3 and start Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a back four of Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Jordi Alba.

Sergio Busquets, as always, will anchor the midfield with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong either side of him. Gavi will play out on the left flank and Adama Traore, recently recovered from illness, will play out on the right. Ferran Torres is expected to lead the line, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also in contention to start.