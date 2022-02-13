Barcelona target Cesar Azpilicueta has now won all there is to win with Chelsea

Chelsea beat Palmeiras 2-1 on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi to win the Club World Cup. It came exactly a decade after the London club lost to another Brazilian side, Corinthians, in the final in Yokohama. That was the last time a club that wasn’t European won the Club World Cup.

It’s another trophy for veteran Spaniard Cesar Azpilicueta, who’s now won all there is to win with Chelsea. In just the last year he’s lifted, as captain, the Champions League, European Super Cup and the Club World Cup according to Marca. Since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Marseille in 2012 he’s played 459 games for the club, scoring 15 goals and providing 56 assists.

Azpilicueta was also part of Chelsea sides that won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup and two Europa League titles. The 32-year-old has won every major title he could, and it’s this experience that’s attracted Barcelona to potentially acquiring his services. His contract expires at the end of this season and a move to Catalonia could be on the cards.