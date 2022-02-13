Barcelona Espanyol

Barcelona suffer Top Four setback with Espanyol draw

Barcelona suffered a blow in their push for a Champions League place in 2022 as they grabbed an added time 2-2 draw at rivals Espanyol.

La Blaugrana end the weekend in fourth place in La Liga with a slender advantage over their rivals for the Top Four.

Teenage star Pedri provided the perfect start for Xavi’s visitors on the night as he arrived on cue at the back post to cushion home Jordi Alba’s cross.

However, the hosts rallied before the break, with Sergi Darder stepping inside on the edge of the box to curl home a superb equaliser.

However, Xavi’s charges were unable to launch a second half response, and Raul de Tomas tucked home Darder’s cross to put Espanyol 2-1 up on the hour.

But despite looking set for a damaging defeat on the road, Dutch forward Luuk de Jong wriggled free from his marker to nod home Adama Traore’s cross in the 96th minute.

That sent the pocket of travelling fans wild as angry scenes in the final seconds saw Manuel Moralanes dismissed alongside Gerard Pique and Nico Melamed in added time.

Up next for Barcelona is a Europa League clash with Napoli at the Camp Nou in midweek as Espanyol host Sevilla next weekend.

