Watch: Lionel Messi assists Kylian Mbappe to help Paris Saint-Germain beat Rennes

Real Madrid travel to La Ceramica this evening to face Villarreal in another crucial La Liga clash. Sevilla beat Elche 2-0 at the Sanchez-Pizjuan last night to cut the gap between the two sides to just three points, so Madrid need to win to keep the distance.

But their minds aren’t fully in Vila-real. Their minds are in Paris. Madrid travel to the French capital this Tuesday evening to take on Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in the last 16 first leg of the Champions League. It’s a big game.

The Champions League is very much Madrid’s competition, but PSG have become somewhat of a foe in recent times. They signed Madrid’s captain Sergio Ramos on a free transfer during the summer window and are currently trying to renew the contract of Kylian Mbappe, Madrid’s number-one target this summer.

They also signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona last summer and the Argentine linked up with Mbappe last night as PSG beat Rennes right at the death. The goal came in the third minute of injury time and ensured PSG went 16 points clear of Marseille.