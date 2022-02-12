Ronald Koeman turned down the chance to sign Franck Kessie for Barcelona last summer

Barcelona are keen to sign a defensive pivot that can succeed Sergio Busquets at the heart of their midfield. They have been for some time, and Georginio Wijnaldum was on the verge of being that man until Paris Saint-Germain stole him at the last minute.

The name now coming to the fore is Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. The Ivorian’s contract at San Siro comes to an end this summer and Barcelona, due to their financial situation, are paying close attention to market opportunities.

Barcelona considered Kessie last summer but Ronald Koeman’s team ruled him out on the basis that he didn’t have the sufficient technical quality to play at Camp Nou. But Barcelona are taking another look at him, although it’s not known whether Xavi Hernandez views him as the future of his midfield.

Kessie, who’s earned 52 caps for the Ivory Coast national team, joined Milan in the summer of 2019 from Serie A rivals Atalanta after spending two years on loan at San Siro before that. He’s made 207 appearances for Milan since, scoring 36 goals and contributing 16 assists for the Rossoneri.