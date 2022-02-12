Real Madrid’s predicted starting lineup for trip to La Ceramica to face Villarreal

Real Madrid travel to La Ceramica this Saturday afternoon to take on Villarreal in La Liga. But their minds may not be solely in Vila-real. It’s more likely that their minds will be in France given Madrid will travel to the Parc des Princes to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Sevilla beat Elche 2-0 last night to move to within three points of Madrid at the top of the table so Carlo Ancelotti’s side really need to win to keep the Andalusians at arm’s length. But Villarreal are no mugs. They pulled off a sensational 2-0 win at Real Betis last weekend and currently sit sixth in the league table.

Ancelotti is expected to set his team up in a 4-3-3 formation, with Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho and David Alaba. Eduardo Camavinga, Casemiro and Toni Kroos could start in midfield, with Luka Jovic leading the line flanked by Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio.