Real Madrid name much-changed team for trip to Villarreal with Paris Saint-Germain on the horizon

Real Madrid travel to La Ceramica this afternoon to lock horns with Villarreal in another crucial La Liga clash. Madrid need to win to keep Sevilla at arm’s length after the Andalusian outfit beat Elche 2-0 at the Sanchez-Pizjuan last night to move within three points of the league leaders. The pressure’s on.

But Madrid’s heads aren’t in Vila-real. Not really. They’re in France, as Carlo Ancelotti’s men travel to the Parc des Princes this coming Tuesday to take on Paris Saint-Germain in a mammoth Champions League last 16 clash. With that in mind, the Italian has made several key changes for the trip to La Ceramica.

He’s started Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Marcelo, who’ll skipper the side. Casemiro will play in midfield beside Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos, while the attacking trident will be composed of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior. An interesting selection.