Real Madrid linked with a move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney according to Mundo Deportivo. Marcelo is widely expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu when his contract expires at the end of this season and Madrid need a replacement.

Tierney, 24 joined Arsenal from Celtic in 2019. The Scottish defender, who’s earned 29 senior caps for his country, has consolidated himself in Mikel Arteta’s team, playing 81 games and managing to provide four goals and 12 assists. He already has Champions League experience under his belt even if that was a game to forget; Celtic lost 7-0 to Barcelona in 2016/17.

It wouldn’t be a cheap operation, however. It’s expected to going to cost Madrid at least €30m to prize the player from North London, a price tag that could ultimately prove prohibitive. After all, Ferland Mendy is the starting left-back at Madrid and all they’d be looking for is someone to offer him competition.