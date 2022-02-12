Oscar Mingueza hasn’t played a single minute for Barcelona in five games according to Diario AS. This is despite the fact that Eric Garcia, Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are all injured and there’s also been notable absences at full-back.

Mingueza hasn’t played since the Copa del Rey tie at Deportivo Linares. He’s remained rooted to the bench against Granada, Deportivo Alaves, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Athletic Club.

Mingueza has therefore played 349 minutes in the 15 games Barcelona have played since Xavi Hernandez took over from Ronald Koeman. Under the Dutchman he managed 694 minutes this season and almost 2,800 last season.

Mingueza was close to joining Valencia on loan until the end of the season during the January window only for Jose Bordalas to veto the move. He was also close to joining Bordeaux only to decide against relocating to France. Given his contract expires in the summer of 2023, he could be on the move at the end of this season if the situation doesn’t change.