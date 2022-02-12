Joan Laporta wants Barcelona to sign Nabil Fekir from Real Betis

Barcelona are continuing to move aggressively in the transfer market. The blaugrana recruited four new playing during the January window and are keen to strengthen further during the summer. Erling Haaland is their great desire but they’re also interested in making other intelligent moves when they can.

Some players being discussed are being pushed by the coaching team led by Xavi Hernandez while others are liked by president Joan Laporta. According to Diario Sport, Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir is one of the latter.

Barcelona are said to be considering trying to make a €60m move to sign the Frenchman, who’s enjoying an absolutely superb season beside Sergio Canales and Juanmi in Betis’ phenomenally successful attacking trident behind the lone striker. But Betis value his services and wouldn’t sell for less than €80m.

Fekir, 28, came through the youth system at Lyon and has spent the majority of his career in Ligue 1. He made 193 appearances for the French club, providing 69 goals and 46 assists. With Betis, he’s made 100 appearances, providing 19 goals and 20 assists. He’s also earned 25 caps for the French national team.