David de Gea claims Manchester United are ‘cursed’

Manchester United goal keeper David de Gea has admitted to a growing frustration over the situation at Old Trafford.

United endured a turbulent first half to the 2021/22 season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked following a poor run at the end of 2021, and Ralf Rangnick stepping in as an interim replacement.

Rangnick has steadied the ship, but following their FA Cup exit earlier this month, United look set to end the season trophy less.

Spanish international de Gea was at a loss to explain the reason for the issues at the Premier League giants despite his personal upturn in form this season.

“I think someone has put a curse on us or something,” he told an interview with Spanish outlet El Pais.

“The truth is, I don’t know what’s going on, I really don’t.

“People ask me and we talk about it as team mates, and we just say ‘we don’t know what’s happening’.

“We should’ve competed for more trophies, bigger titles, but I don’t know why this team doesn’t function.”

De Gea’s firm comments come ahead of a crucial run of games for United in the coming weeks as they take on his former side Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

Rangnick’s embattled charges head to Madrid for the first leg on February 23.