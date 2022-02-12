Dani Alves is the oldest La Liga goalscorer in Barcelona’s history

The now iconic Brazilian right-back returned to Barcelona this winter transfer window, almost six years after leaving the Camp Nou following his first, trophy-laden spell at the club.

His goal this weekend against Atletico de Madrid made him the oldest player to ever score for the blaugrana in LaLiga.

When Dani Alves returned to sign for Barcelona this winter transfer window, he came back with the intention of further growing his legendary status at the club. Alves is 38, but he has already shown that age is just a number and that he still has a lot to offer on the pitch.

Alves is by some distance the oldest signing in the club’s history. But he’s made an instant impression. He provided a magnificent assist on his second LaLiga ‘debut’ for Barça against Granada CF at the Estadio de los Carmenes, setting up Dutch number nine Luuk de Jong for a go-ahead goal.

This past weekend, Alves started what was perhaps Barça’s most important match since coach Xavi Hernandez took charge in November. The rivals: Atletico de Madrid, the reigning LaLiga Santander champions and direct rivals in the push to force their way into the top four.

Atlético took the lead with a good goal by Yannick Carrasco just eight minutes in. Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Alves provided a perfect assist to his teammate Jordi Alba, who tied the match with a superb strike into the top corner. Two games and two assists for the veteran Brazilian full-back.

But Alves wasn’t done. In the second half, he worked his way to the edge of the area and drove an unstoppable shot past Jan Oblak for Barça’s fourth of the match. That goal made him the oldest player to score in LaLiga Santander for the club, on what was also, coincidentally, his 1,000th match in professional football.

With Barça in strong form since Xavi’s arrival, Alves’ presence will be more important than ever, not only through his on-field performances but also his strong voice and experience in the dressing room. His story isn’t finished yet!