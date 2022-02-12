Cesar Azpilicueta is edging closer to joining Barcelona on a free transfer from Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta is edging closer and closer to joining Barcelona on a free transfer this summer according to Diario Sport. The Chelsea defender’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer and it looks like he’ll be returning home to Spain.

Azpilicueta, 32, is a versatile and experienced defender who can play at right-back or centre-back. A Spanish international, the man from Navarre captained Chelsea to the Champions League in Porto last season, when they beat Manchester City in the final.

He potentially wouldn’t be the only free agent Barcelona prise from Stamford Bridge. They’re also linked with Danish defender Andreas Christensen, whose contract with the London club is also on the verge of drawing to a close.

Such moves are of keen interest to Barcelona due to their delicate financial situation. Their primary ambition this summer is to sign Norwegian goleador Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and in order to do that they need to utilise the free agent market to strengthen in other important areas. Defence is one such area.