Carlo Ancelotti unclear on Gareth Bale’s role against PSG

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed he is unsure if Gareth Bale will feature against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

Los Blancos head to the French capital in the first leg of their last 16 tie with the Italian boss facing fitness concerns in attack.

Bale returned to the starting line up after 168 days without featuring at club level with star man Karim Benzema missing out through injury.

Ancelotti stated prior to this weekend’s 0-0 La Liga draw with Villarreal that he is confident Benzema will be fit in time to face PSG, but Bale is an option.

The Welsh international was substituted after 74 minutes at the Estadio de la Ceramica, as the visitors failed to break down the Yellow Submarine, and Ancelotti is keeping an open mind on him.

“He (Bale) had a major injury in September”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s been difficult for him to pick up the pace and avoid problems. But, today he’s shown he can be with us and he’s committed.

“I don’t know (about PSG), we will wait and see what happens in the next few days.

“Hopefully everyone is back. He’s had an opportunity and he’s delivered, he was dangerous and made chances to score. He did well.”

Ancelotti is likely to wait until the last minute to make a decision on Benzema’s fitness, with Real Madrid travelling to France on Monday, but Bale is expected to be in the squad.

