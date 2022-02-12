Atletico Madrid Getafe

WATCH: Atletico Madrid seal 4-3 win in crazy Getafe derby showdown

Atletico Madrid eventually came out on top in a wild 4-3 Madrid derby win over neighbours Getafe.

Diego Simeone’s side were forced to ride their luck at times in the Spanish capital as a whirlwind night finally ended in their favour.

Both sides were firmly concentrated in attack over defence in the opening stages with an incredible six goals before half time at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

Luis Suarez kicked off the early madness after just eight minutes as his penalty was kept out by David Soria.

However, Simeone’s hosts reacted quickly to the setback as Angel Correa prodded them into a 1-0 lead and Matheus Cunha doubled their advantage shortly after.

But, Quique Sanchez Flores‘ improving side were not about to lie down before the break, as Borja Mayoral steered home from close range and Enes Unal equalised from the spot.

Turkish star Unal netted an identical spot kick to put Getafe ahead and Correa popped up to head Atletico level in first half added time.

The frantic pace inevitably slowed in the second period, despite Felipe Monteiro being shown a straight red card for a dangerous lunge at Mayoral.

However, in one final twist in the closing minutes, Simeone’s side snatched the win, as Mario Hermoso reacted smartly to hook home an acrobatic winner.

Up next for Simeone’s high wire side is a midweek home game with Levante as Getafe head to Cadiz next weekend.

