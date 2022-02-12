Atletico Madrid confirm Yannick Carrasco misses Getafe clash after positive Covid-19 test

Atletico Madrid have confirmed Yannick Carrasco will miss tonight’s clash with Getafe after testing positive for Covid-19.

The defending La Liga champions updated fans via social media after the Belgian international informed the club’s medical team he was unwell overnight.

Carrasco immediately left the squad base as a precautionary measure with a PCR test later confirming a positive result for the virus.

Nuestro jugador @CarrascoY21 no estará disponible para el #AtletiGetafe. El belga se encontró indispuesto durante la concentración e inmediatamente abandonó la misma. Tras realizarle una prueba PCR el resultado fue positivo por COVID-19. ℹ https://t.co/Yd2gze5JC0 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 12, 2022

The 28-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 almost exactly 12 months ago with a mandatory self isolation period forcing him to miss 10 days of action.

Atletico Madrid are expected to provide an update on his return date in the coming days but he is almost certain to miss out on their midweek league clash with Levante.

Carrasco has been a regular starter for Atletico this season, and he could come into contention to face Osasuna on February 19, but a more likely target is the Champions League tie with Manchester United four days later.