Angel di Maria looks like he’s going to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Angel di Maria looks to be on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain. It had been thought that the Argentine’s continuity was guaranteed but information by L’Equipe carried by Diario AS assures that PSG have no intention of offering him a renewal. And given that his contract expires this summer that’s interesting.

Di Maria has spent seven successful years in France but it seems his career is destined for a new horizon. Now 33 years of age, the fleet-footed winger is still an important part of the Argentine national team and won’t be short of suitors. Benfica, the club he began his European career with, are one such interested party.

Di Maria has contributed three goals and four assists in 17 Ligue 1 appearances so far this campaign and could start on Tuesday when PSG welcome his old club, Real Madrid, to the Parc des Princes for a blockbuster Champions League last 16 tie.