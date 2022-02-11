Villarreal boss Unai Emery says Real Madrid know they are in for a tough game this weekend.

Real Madrid have made La Liga their own this season, leading the league with a six-point gap as things stand.

But their form has been far from perfect of late, and the likely absence of top scorer Karim Benzema won’t help them this weekend.

Villarreal took a point from Real Madrid earlier this season, and they have been on an improved run of late, keeping clean sheets in their last five league outings.

Emery’s men have a habit of turning up against the biggest team, and they do indeed have an impressive record against the top three so far this term.

And it is for that reason Real Madrid know they are in for a tough game this weekend, according to Emery.

“What’s important is to have a great performance,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “We are ambitious before this game.

“We want to see how we are against a rival with as great a demand as Madrid, a rival that arrives as the leader and that is showing strength.

“But they know this game will be demanding for them.”

A win for Real Madrid would be another big step towards the La Liga title, while Villarreal are chasing a top four spot.

The Yellow Submarine are currently three points outside the top four but having played a game more.