Sergio Ramos to join Neymar in missing Real Madrid clash

Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos will not face his former side in midweek Champions League action due to injury.

Ramos opted to leave the Spanish capital ahead of the 2021/22 campaign after 16 trophy laden seasons with Los Blancos and join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

However, his time in Paris has been dogged with injury problems, with just five appearances in all competitions so far.

Real Madrid head to Paris in midweek for their Champions League last 16 first leg with Ramos looking likely to join Brazilian superstar Neymar on the sidelines.

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Neymar Jr would miss their weekend Ligue 1 tie with Rennes, due to a long term ankle problem, with Ramos also ruled out.

Pochettino claimed the club’s medical team are working to get Neymar fit in time to face Real Madrid, but his absence, coupled with Ramos’ tomorrow, places their chances of featuring as minimal.

However, for the travelling Real Madrid party, head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed French star Karim Benzema is expected to shake off his own injury issues in time to travel.