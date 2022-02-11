Real Madrid have a contract dilemma to confront in the next year.

Los Blancos already appear to have made their mind up over Isco Alarcon and Gareth Bale, with both players set to leave at the end of this season when their contracts expire.

Marcelo could get the chop, while no decision has been made on Marco Asensio just yet.

Asensio has returned to form this season having struggled to return from injury issues last season.

The Spain international missed the entire 2019/20 season, and he couldn’t rediscover his best form last season.

But this term, he has been a strong competitor for the starting role on the right of Real Madrid’s attack.

And he has racked up six league goals, currently the third top scorer, behind Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema.

As things stand, Asensio is out of contact in 2023, and he is in danger of going into the final season of his deal.

As detailed by Diario AS, Real Madrid still haven’t decided whether or not to give Asensio a new deal.

Based on this season’s form, it could be a no-brainer, but the winger might have to prove he can do it consistently again with an impressive start to next season first.

The problem the 26-year-old has is that Real Madrid could sign Kylian Mbappe next season, and that could limit opportunities in the front three.

That makes it all the more important for him to continue making his mark this season.

Playing a key role in this season’s title bid will certainly help, and he is already doing that.

Last time out, Asensio scored a brilliant winner against Granada in the absence of Vinicius and Benzema, stepping up to pull his team through.

More moments like that will make it difficult for Real Madrid not to give him a new deal.