Barcelona forward Memphis Depay is already said to have received offers ahead of the summer.

The Dutchman only arrived at Camp Nou last summer, joining on a free transfer after a successful spell with Olympique Lyon.

Memphis made a splash early on, but he has struggled to stay fit since, and his future is unclear.

Barca signed Adama Traore and Ferran Torres in the winter, and Memphis could see his play time reduce, now that he has returned to fitness.

According to Sport, Memphis received plenty of interest during the January transfer window, but he decided to stay put.

And ahead of the summer, he has already received more offers, and it’s claimed Napoli may be interested.

Memphis is said to want to achieve success at Barcelona, but he could be forced out if he doesn’t get action.

The Dutchman has a tough job to land a starting spot with the new arrivals, and play time between now and the end of the season is likely to decide what happens next.