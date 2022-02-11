Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is said to have made a decision over his future.

The Dutch midfielder endured a dip in form earlier in the season, and he is said to have been left with doubts following the departure of head coach Ronald Koeman.

But in recent weeks, he has rediscovered good form, with Barca picking up key wins over Alaves and Atletico Madrid.

According to Sport, de Jong has a number of offers on the table ahead of the summer, with plenty of clubs interested in acquiring his services.

But with four years remaining on his current contract, he is not interested in leaving Camp Nou.

De Jong is said to be working under Xavi Hernandez, who has made him feel as though he is a valuable member of his ideal starting XI.

And it’s for that reason de Jong won’t listen to any offers from elsewhere this summer, according to the report.

That will be good news for Barca fans, and indeed Xavi, who seems determined to build his midfield with de Jong in it.